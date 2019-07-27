Redskins Training Camp: Day 3

RICHMOND, Va. – On Saturday, the Redskins put on pads for the first time this training camp.

The team is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. practice Friday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, followed by a 4:40 p.m. walkthrough.

“A lot of big-time throws being made. I think it’s great – I think it’s fun. We all love football,” Redskins quarterback Case Keenum said about the QB competition. “We’re all rooting each other on, too, which is good. We’re all good guys in that meeting room. So, nobody is hoping anybody does bad. We’re all helping each other out. Saying, ‘Hey what did you see on this,’ ‘Talk to me about this,’ ‘How do you view this play?’

“Having that chemistry, as well as the competition, that makes us all better, makes us better as quarterbacks, then it turns the offense and makes the offense better and it makes the team better.”

The quarterback spot is currently wide open, as Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins fight to be named starter.

“All three of them, all four of them, we mentioned Josh (Woodrum), as well, give us a chance. So, it’s interesting man,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “It’s actually fun. These guys are competing. They’re doing well mentally and physically.

“ They’re making throws; some of them are making a few mistakes. I think the most important thing, like I mentioned before, is who is the most consistent, the most accurate, and who does the best in the move the ball periods in some of the team settings.”

