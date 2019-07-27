Photos: Day 3 of Redskins Training Camp

Posted 4:00 pm, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, July 27, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

RICHMOND, Va. – It was a great Day 3 at the Washington Redskins Training Camp in Richmond, Virginia, at the Bon Secour Redskins Training Camp Center.

The third day of camp brought the first practice of players wearing pads, and the first weekend of training camp, which was attended by many fans who came out to see this year’s team.

One of the most notable fans in attendance on Saturday was Melba Jacobson, who turned 95-years-old on Saturday at camp.

For more on Redskins Training Camp from Richmond, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.