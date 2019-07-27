× First Warning Forecast: Still sunny, just a bit warmer

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid and upper 60s to near 70.

Temperatures and dewpoints will be on the upswing Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be mostly sunny. There is a moderate risk of rip currents, so if you’re headed to the beach, exercise caution! Low temperatures will fall to near 70.

The warm temperatures will continue into the work week. Highs will approach the 90 degree mark both Monday and Tuesday. The weather is looking sunny and dry though.

Our hottest day of the week will be Wednesday as temperatures climb to the low 90s. It will feel hotter though with the humidity. A cold front will approach during the day, with increasing storm chances by late-afternoon and overnight. The warm weather will continue Thursday and Friday along with the chance of scattered showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expect during the next 2 days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

