Driver hospitalized after three vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital on Saturday.

Around 5:42 p.m., officials responded to a three vehicle crash in the 3900 block of South Battlefield Boulevard.

The driver of a Toyota 4 Runner who was travelling southbound rear ended the driver of a Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Toyota 4 Runner then crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and sideswiped the driver of a Ford Windstar, according to reports.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.