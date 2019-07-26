York County Schools holding two job fairs

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Looking for a job? If so, the York County School Division is looking to hire.

The school division will have two separate job fairs on July 29 and August 5.

The July 29 fair will be at Tabb High School on 4431 Big Bethel Road, and the one of August 5 will be at Magruder Elementary School on 700 Penniman Road.

The school division said it is hiring for the following positions: Bus Driver, Bus Driver Assistant, Substitute Bus Driver and Bus Driver Assistant, Van Driver, Crossing Guard, Custodian (10 months employment and 12 months employment), Head Custodian, Substitute Teacher and Para-Educator.

Jobs may be offered to candidates on-the-spot.

For a look at the jobs open with York County schools, click here.