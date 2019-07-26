What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of July 28th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of July 28th.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

PANDORA

“Shelter From The Storm” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

A NEW LIFE AND NEW SECRETS – After the death of her parents, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats and makes a new family of friends, but also makes a shocking discovery about her own identity. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#101). Original airdate 7/16/2019.

PANDORA

“Chimes Of Freedom” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MAKE LOVE, NOT CLONES – When Atria Nine (Raechelle Banno) learns that Adari leader, Seeker Creston Hubbell, will be speaking on campus, she enlists the help of Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the study group to stand up against her former masters to help free her clone sisters and brothers from oppression on her homeworld. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#102). Original airdate 7/23/2019.

MONDAY, JULY 29

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Are You Better Magicians Than A 6th Grader?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

WIZARD — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Hans Petter Secker, Xulio Merino, Zoe LaFleur and Josh Farley, and Christopher Castellini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#607). Original airdate 7/29/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Heather Anne Campbell 2” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

BELLY LAUGHS FOR DAYS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#605). Original airdate 7/29/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 8” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

EXTRA COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#612). Original airdate 6/4/2018.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

PANDORA

“Masters Of War” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A ROGUE STARSHIP ON THE ATTACK – A war veteran from the legendary space battle cruiser Sea Hawk makes a shocking revelation to Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Greg (John Harlan Kim) that could lead Jax to discover who actually killed her parents. Christian Gossett directed the episode written by Steve Kriozere (#103). Original airdate 7/30/2019.

THE 100

“Adjustment Protocol” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

CHANGES – A special Naming Day changes everything in Sanctum. Gabriel (guest star Chuku Modu) comes face to face with an old friend. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Antonio Negret and written by Kim Shumway (#612). Original airdate 7/30/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Nine” — (8:00-8:59 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DSV) (HDTV)

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from the cast of “Jane The Virgin” – Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni, Brett Dier, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil, Elias Janssen, Anthony Mendez and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman. Episode (#518). Original airdate 7/31/2019.

SERIES FINALE

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter One Hundred” — (8:59-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SERIES FINALE – With Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting ready for their big day, Rafael’s desire to help Jane’s writing dream lands him in trouble. Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) must tell the family about their decision and not everyone takes it well. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) struggles with her emotions. Ivonne Coll also stars. Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman (#519). Original airdate 7/31/2019.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

SERIES FINALE

IZOMBIE

“All’s Well That Ends Well” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES FINALE — The human versus zombie war finally comes to a head. Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#513). Original airdate 8/1/2019.

THE OUTPOST

“Regarding the Matter of Garret Spears” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY – Gwynn is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon (Jessica Green) can pay. Talon summons a risky ally to help her finish what she started. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) tries out his new image on Talon. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan Glassner (#204). Original airdate 8/1/2019.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“A Kidd, The Wind, And Dan Sperry’s Eyeball of Thread” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

A BLANK DECK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Billy Kidd, Jonathan Pendragon, Spidey, Steven Brundage, Joel Meyers, Dan Sperry and Shaun Jay (#608). Original airdate 8/2/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Spinning Plates Squared, Celebrity Impressions, and Handstand Pedestals” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

AMAZING ACTS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Poreotics, Lina Liu, Brandon Rogers, Ryan Goldsher, Junru Wang and Duo Transcend. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#108). Original airdate 8/2/2019.

