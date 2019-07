ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police is on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1400 block of Carrsville Highway.

According to police, the call came in at 3:29 p.m. for a collision between an SUV and a pedestrian.

Troopers on scene confirmed one fatality.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.