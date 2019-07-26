Virginia Beach man sentenced for shipping more than 700 pounds of marijuana to Virginia

Posted 5:52 pm, July 26, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for his involvement in a large-scale marijuana distribution network.

Court documents say that 23-year-old Tyrell Jones started and managed a large-scale marijuana distribution operation involving several other co-conspirators, which he ran from April 2017 through October 2018.

Jones, who was attending college in California, secured a source of supply in the state and shipped marijuana from California to Hampton Roads through the U.S. Postal Service. Sometimes the marijuana was hidden inside vehicles and driven cross-country to Virginia, where it was then broken down into smaller quantities and sold on the streets.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jones and his co-conspirators shipped a total of 222 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 724 pounds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.