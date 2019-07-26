Virginia Beach man sentenced for shipping more than 700 pounds of marijuana to Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for his involvement in a large-scale marijuana distribution network.

Court documents say that 23-year-old Tyrell Jones started and managed a large-scale marijuana distribution operation involving several other co-conspirators, which he ran from April 2017 through October 2018.

Jones, who was attending college in California, secured a source of supply in the state and shipped marijuana from California to Hampton Roads through the U.S. Postal Service. Sometimes the marijuana was hidden inside vehicles and driven cross-country to Virginia, where it was then broken down into smaller quantities and sold on the streets.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jones and his co-conspirators shipped a total of 222 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 724 pounds.