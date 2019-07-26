Virginia Beach doctor’s office manager sentenced to 7 years for selling forged prescriptions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman who manages a local doctor’s office was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone.

34-year-old Jessica L. Schemetti was also ordered to pay a $34,500 forfeiture judgement.

Court documents say Schemetti was working at a medical practice in Virginia Beach when she began forging prescriptions in December 2016. By March 2017, she was selling those forged prescriptions to another Virginia Beach drug dealer for $500 per prescription.

The drug dealer supplied Schemetti with names to use on the prescriptions, records say. By August 2017, the doctor became aware of Schemetti’s forgeries but was dishonest with law enforcement when confronted in order to cover for Schemetti.

Records say the doctor, Jim-David Gaglione, was also prosecuted.

Schemetti continued to write these prescriptions in exchange for payment into early 2018. In all, court documents say she wrote prescriptions for more than 5,000 oxycodone pills, more than 4,000 amphetamine pills and more than 500 Xanax pills.

Gaglione pleaded guilty to distribution of amphetamine and was sentenced in November 2018 to two and a half years in prison.

