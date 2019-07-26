’Skins scoop: Redskins wide receiver Cam Sims bounces back from injury, gets a second shot at NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Most Redskins players say that training camp is like Christmas morning, but for wide receiver Cam Sims the nerves are high.

“The nerve is like when you ask a girl on a date," Sims said.

It's common for rookies to feel the first-year jitters, and while Sims is in the midst of his second year in the NFL, it might as well be his first.

No one likes a bad first date, and unfortunately for Sims, his first date with the NFL was as bad as it gets.

During the first play of the first game of the Redskins' 2018 season, Sims sprained his ankle on the opening kickoff.

“For a little while I was down on myself, just asking myself why it had to be me, why the first game" Sims said. "It was a couple weeks that I had to get over that.”

His season was over from that point on.

As an undrafted rookie who was absent the entire 2018 season, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if the Redskins broke up with Sims.

But, after being the most productive receiver during the 2018 preseason, the team was eager to see more

“He's got a skillset that coaches look for – height, weight, speed, toughness – he's got them all, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “We'll see how he does. We got great competition in that room.”

“I've been the underdog, so it’s nothing new to me,” Sims said. “I just want to become the big dog now.”

Sims was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, and gets his second chance at landing on the roster when the Redskins open the season against the Eagles September 8th.