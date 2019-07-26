Redskins Training Camp: Day 2

RICHMOND, Va. – After hitting the field for the first time during camp, the Redskins will hold two more practices Friday before putting on the pads for the first time Saturday.

The team is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. practice Friday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, followed by a 4:40 p.m. walkthrough.

“I think obviously finding the continuity offensive line wise is very important,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden noted Thursday. “I’ve always believed in pro sports about getting after the quarterback, protecting your quarterback, being able to establish the line of scrimmage and creating a new line of scrimmage if you’re on defense. So, I think [the] offensive line is what we’re really looking at right now. We’re looking at everybody but we need offensive line to step up and find the right guys.”

Thursday, as camp opened, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trent Williams was not in attendance.

“Yeah, it is weird,” admitted Redskins Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. “It’s been you know me, him, and [Nick] Sundberg kind of the elder statesmen, the longest tendered guys here. It’s weird not to have him here. I obviously hope everything works out and that he’s back here. He’s not only an elite offensive tackle, he is the best offensive tackle in the game, and I know a lot of guys will say that their teammate is but I can say with confidence that Trent is that. We need him on this team. I hope he’s back here sooner than later.”

