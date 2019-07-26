Raccoon tests positive for rabies in York Co. neighborhood

YORK Co., Va. – A raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mill Cove Estates neighborhood of York County, the Peninsula Health District announced Friday.

The raccoon was found in the 300 block of Albacore Drive.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to the animal – whether bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth – is asked to contact the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the raccoon.

After hours, please call York County Animal Control at (757) 890-3601.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease that is carried by mammals. It has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The Peninsula Health District’s local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

