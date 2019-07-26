× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Warm weekend, but could be worse

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Sometimes our weather can change in minutes. Other times it takes days. This is one of those times.

We have been enjoying mild temperatures and low humidity since a cold front crossed our region on Tuesday. But each day is slowly getting a little warmer and a little more humid.

That trend will continue this weekend, with high temperatures approaching the 90-degree mark for many of us on Sunday. And it will be a bit more humid as well.

The warming trend continues as we head into the work week, peaking on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

The weather during the second half of the work week will be dominated by another slow-moving cold front. It will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday.

The pay off: milder temperatures as we kick off August. Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History

1987 – F0 Tornado, Powhatan County

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.