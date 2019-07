Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Tiki Bar Band, comprised of Billy Kendra, Robbie Meade and Bill Crespo, create fun and energetic music for any event. They join us to perform their versions of "Browned Eyed Girl" and "I Will Be Yours".

Plus, a special surprise from lead singer Billy Kendra. (Congrats to Billy and Kim!)

Catch The Tiki Bar Band live on Thursday, August 1st as part of the Towne Place Concert Series.

Presented by

Towne Place at Greenbrier

towneplacegreenbrier.com