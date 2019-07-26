Jogging stroller axles recalled due to fall and injury concerns

WASHINGTON – A jogging stroller sold by Britax between January and April 2019 has a part being recalled by the company because of the risk associated with the product.

According to the Consumer Public Safety Commission, the modified thru-bolt on the front wheel of the Britax BOB Jogging Stroller can fracture, allowing the wheel to detach from the stroller, posing fall and injury hazards to children in the stroller and adults operating the stroller.

200 unit of the product manufactured in China were sold around the nation.

Britax has received 8 reports of the modified thru-bolt fracturing. There are no reports of injuries with the modified thru-bolt axle, said the Consumer Public Safety Commission.

Consumers should immediately stop using the modified thru-bolt axle installed on the front wheel of their BOB jogging stroller.

Britax is contacting consumers directly who received the modified thru-bolt axles and providing them with a free replacement thru-bolt axle. Those consumers may also contact Britax for a free replacement thru-bolt axle.

Learn more about the recall here.

