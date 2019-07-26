Hate the new Twitter? Here’s how you can get back to the old version

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WTKR - Missing the old version of Twitter that has gone away with the recent update from the social media medium?

If so, here is how you can get the old version back, so you can continue your tweeting.

Directions:

Go to the left side menu and click 'more.'

Then, click on 'settings and privacy.'

Under the 'general' settings, press 'about twitter.'

Then scroll down in the 'other' category and click 'directory.'

Once that page is open, click the "home" button at the top of the page... And magically, you've got old twitter back!

This hack probably won't last forever, so enjoy the old twitter while you still can.

The video above shows visually how you can make the change, as well.

