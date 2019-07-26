Hampton Police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect after someone was shot in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 12:30 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting. One male victim was taken to a local hospital by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, where he received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect shot the victim, striking him once.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreads, last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. If you or someone you know has any information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.