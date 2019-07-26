Frozen meatballs sold in North Carolina recalled

WASHINGTON – Frozen meatballs sold in North Carolina by Home Market Foods are being recalled, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The product produced on April 2, 2019, contained undeclared allergens milk and wheat.

The product being recalled is the 48-ounce plastic bag packages of “COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural.” The product has the best buy date of July 2, 2020.

Home Market Foods’ recalled frozen meatballs were also sold in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The USDA said the problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people eating the meatballs.

