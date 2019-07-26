× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Beautiful Friday, gradually warming over the weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast:

Gradually warming Friday and into the weekend… still beautiful for this time of year!

High Pressure continues to build eastward towards our area. Today will feature a Mix of Sun and Clouds with highs in the mid 80’s. Other than a spotty shower late this afternoon (10%), we will be completely dry.

Tonight will be comfortable again and dry. Expect Mostly Clear skies with lows in the upper 60’s.

Saturday and Sunday will be a little warmer and little more humid each day. Saturday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s with Mostly Sunny skies. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80’s.

And as we head into the next work week, humidity levels will noticeably rise. By the middle of next week expect heat index values to approach 100 degrees again.

By the middle and later parts of next week, our next cold front will change that. We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and this slow-moving cold front will bring us a good chance for wet weather next Thursday. And the long range forecast is for wetter-than-normal conditions for the first week of August.

Today in Weather History

1987 – F0 Tornado, Powhatan County

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.