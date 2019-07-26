Chef Fabio from Varia prepares a seafood delicacy on Coast Live

Posted 1:31 pm, July 26, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Varia is a trattoria-style Italian restaurant and wine bar on the second floor of Hilton Norfolk THE MAIN.  Head Chef Fabio Capparelli shows us how to make a delicious grilled octopus dish, one of the signature items on Varia's menu. For more information visit varianorfolk.com.

Cooking on the Coast is sponsored by Cater Boom -  a hassle-free way to order catering.

Coast Live viewers can receive $20 off their first order by going to cater boom dot com slash coast live. Just use the code “COAST’ at checkout.
CaterBoom.com/coastlive

Cater Boom.  A better catering experience.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.