2 people injured, 1 severely, in Hampton 3-vehicle crash

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of E. Pembroke Avenue and Boxwood Street that left a driver with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the crash at 3:08 p.m. A gray Toyota sedan was traveling west on E. Pembroke Avenue when it was struck by a red Ford SUV and subsequently struck a second time by a white box truck.

The sedan’s driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the SUV’s driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.