Virginia Living Museum kicks off adults-only Museum Mixers series with ‘Sharks and Shandies’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum’s new adults-only Museum Mixers series will begin August 1 with “Sharks and Shandies,” featuring local breweries, live music and activities for guests ages 21 and up.

During the mixer, guests will be able to explore the Museum’s indoor exhibits, including its latest changing exhibit SHARK ZONE. Jenga, cornhole and crafts like shark origami and shark tooth necklace-making will be offered.

According to the museum, St. George Brewery, Capstan Bar Brewing Company, Sly Clyde Ciderworks and Tradition Brewing Company will offer Shandy tastings and beer. Food will be provided by Wild Side Cafe, and local artist calebfolks will play at the mixer.

The mixer will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m., with the last drink poured at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for Museum members and $15 for non-members, and include four tasting tickets. Shandy tastings are available in the ticket price, and beer will be available for purchase.

To learn more about the event, click here.