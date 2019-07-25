× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Less humid, mainly dry and below normal stretch ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Ridge of High Pressure arrives today leading to a beautiful end of the week (and weekend!)

It’ll be a cool and dry start to our Thursday with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. We’ll be sunny to start with more of a Mix of Sun and Clouds by the afternoon. Highs today will be pleasant and in the mid 80’s! If we see a stray shower today it’ll be late in the afternoon (10%). Most areas will be completely dry. Tonight skies will be mostly clear and lows will be comfortable again and in the upper 60’s.

Friday will be an extremely beautiful day! Skies will be Mostly Sunny and highs will be in the mid 80’s with low humidity. Other than a stray shower (10%) we’ll be dry again all day.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer, but still mainly dry and comfortable! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s and sky coverage will be Mostly Sunny. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.

We’ll have to wait until the middle of next week for highs to return to the 90’s and afternoon storm chances to increase.

Today in Weather History

July 25:

1985 – F0 Tornado, Hanover County

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A frontal boundary and a weak low pressure system are producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers across the northern and central Gulf of Mexico. Significant development of this system appears unlikely due to dry air and unfavorable upper-level winds while the disturbance drifts northward during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.