Redskins Training Camp: Day 1

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins take the field for day one of 2019 training camp with plenty of uncertainties.

Will the team’s leading tackler show up, who will win the starting quarterback spot and can the team build a roster that’ll make it to the playoffs, which they missed the past two seasons?

“Every year you have something different up your sleeve you have to adjust to from a performance standpoint, a preparation standpoint, but for the most part, its business as usual,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “Expectations are high; we expect great things out of each individual player, and as a team we expect them to come together at this time in Richmond to become what we want to be as quickly as we can, and find out our best 53 guys and get ready for Philadelphia.”

The Redskins take the field at 9:45 Thursday morning for practice, and go through a walkthrough at 4:00 p.m.

