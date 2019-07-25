Portsmouth shooting leaves one man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One man was injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Washington Street that happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were made aware of the shooting after the man walked into Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth.

No further information has been released by police.

The man who walked into Maryview Hospital with a gunshot wound was one of two who did so Wednesday evening. Three people were shot in Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.