Police investigating after Norfolk man injured in early morning shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of W. 39th Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, the call came in at around 2:30 a.m. for a gunshot disturbance. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police that while he was walking down the street, he was approached by two men and was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.