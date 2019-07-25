Police investigate deadly shooting at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a 7-Eleven in the 100 block of S. Newtown Road.

According to police, the person that was injured has been taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. Their condition and the severity of their injuries are not known at this time.

More information to come as details are released by Virginia Beach officials.

This is the second deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Hampton Roads in the last two weeks. A Hampton 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at the convenience store on July 12.

