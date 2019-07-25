Police investigate after man shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Edwards Street that left one man with a non-life threatening upper body gunshot wound.

Police at this time do not have a suspect in the case.

Three people were shot in Portsmouth Wednesday night, two of which walked into Maryview Hospital in the city for their gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

