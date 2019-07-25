× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Hotter and stormier weather returns… eventually

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

I am calling this Goldilocks weather: it’s not too hot, not too humid and not too stormy.

But all of those things will be changing over the next week. The first change we will notice is an increase in temperatures as we head into the weekend. Each day will be a little warmer than the last. We will top out in the mid 80s on Friday, a degree or two warmer on Saturday and some of us may hit the 90-degree mark on Sunday.

And as we head into the next work week, humidity levels will also start to rise. By the middle of next week expect feels-like temperatures approaching 100 degrees again.

A broad area of high-pressure will dominate our weather until then. That will mean lots of sunshine and dry weather.

By the middle and later parts of next week, an approaching cold front will change that. We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and this slow-moving cold front will bring us a good chance for wet weather next Thursday. And the long range forecast is for wetter-than-normal conditions for the first week of August. Stay tuned!

Today in Weather History

1985 – F0 Tornado, Hanover County

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

