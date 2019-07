NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6500 block of N. Military Highway that left one man dead and another man injured Thursday night.

The call came in at 7:48 p.m.

Police say the second victim has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

