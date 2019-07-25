Newport News Police investigating after man injured in shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Newport News Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Crossings Court and the Denbigh Boulevard Access Road.

Officers arrived to find the 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

The circumstances of this shooting are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

