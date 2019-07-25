Newport News Police investigating after man injured in shooting

Posted 9:48 pm, July 25, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Newport News Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Crossings Court and the Denbigh Boulevard Access Road.

Officers arrived to find the 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

The circumstances of this shooting are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.133687 by -76.527878.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.