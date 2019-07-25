Newport News man facing 33 counts of sexual assault of multiple children

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man is facing 33 counts related to the sexual assault of multiple children.

On Tuesday, July 24 at 9:40 a.m., members of the Newport News Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force picked up 61-year-old Curtis Charles Claypool of Newport News without incident.

Claypool has been charged with the following:

eight counts of Display Child Pornography to Child <14

eight counts of Indecent Liberties w/Child

eight counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery: Victim <13

eight counts of Sodomy: Victim <13

one count of Rape: Intercourse w/Victim <13

Claypool is being held at the Newport News City Jail without bond. Police say there was more than one victim, and they all knew Claypool.

“Cases with children are some of the hardest to work. I want to acknowledge the detectives, officers of the NNPD and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force who worked diligently to identify, locate and quickly apprehend the suspect in this case, ” said NNPD Police Chief Steve Drew.

Anyone who has any other information about Claypool is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500 to speak with an officer or detective.

Download the News 3 app for updates.