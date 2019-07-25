Man airlifted to hospital after shooting at Suffolk apartment complex

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hoffler Apartments in the 2200 block of E. Washington Street that left a man injured early Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:45 p.m.

Police say after Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the man emergency medical assessment and treatment, a Nightingale airlifted him to a local hospital.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com, via the Suffolk Police Department’s website or on the police department’s Facebook page.

