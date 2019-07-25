× Local Dairy Queens support CHKD on Miracle Treat Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Eat a Blizzard, help a child. It’s a simple concept that’s the basis of Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day.

On Thursday, July 25, the dessert giant is holding its 2019 Miracle Treat Day, where at least $1 from every Blizzard purchase will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Hampton Roads area “DQ’s” are supporting Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk and the hospital’s efforts to give local children the care they need when they’re not feeling well.

for more information about Miracle Treat Day and a list of participating locations. Watch News 3 This Morning for a look at how CHKD uses money from the donations.