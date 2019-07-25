Homeowner displaced after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – One person has been forced out of their home after a house fire in the 5900 block of McGinnis Circle Thursday evening.

Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Chesapeake Fire Department responded on an Automatic Aid response at 6:20 p.m.

Units arrived to find heavy fire coming from the single-story residence. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire but was able to get out before firefighters arrived, the Norfolk battalion chief said.

The fire was brought under control at 6:41 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner will be displaced but does not need assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

