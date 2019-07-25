Hampton University Police Department fires 9 officers for violating code of conduct, sharing offensive social media posts

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton University Police Department announced Thursday that it fired nine officers due to unacceptable conduct.

According to the department, an investigation found that the officers “egregiously violated” the university’s code of conduct, sharing misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks via social media.

“Every member of the Hampton University community must adhere to the university’s code of conduct,” the department said in a statement. “The university has a zero tolerance for such behavior.”

“The Hampton University Police Department has 43 authorized positions, including 25 state-certified police officers, 10 security officers, 5 telecommunication personnel and various administrative support personnel,” the department’s website reads. “The state-certified police officers have full arrest powers, and receive their training from the Hampton Roads Regional Academy of Criminal Justice.”

