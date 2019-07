Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police Division units are in the 100 block of Findley Square working a barricade situation involving two people, one of whom is armed.

Police said via a tweet that SWAT members and a Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene.

There are very few details at this time being released by officials.

It is not clear what impact the barricade situation is having on traffic.

