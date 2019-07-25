Hampton barricade situation ends with 2 people dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division has confirmed that two people were located dead inside a home off of Armistead Avenue, after officers were called to work a barricade situation involving an armed individual.

Members of Hamptons SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams responded to the Thursday morning incident around 3:16 a.m. According to the Hampton Police Division, the call began in reference to a subject suffering from a mental illness in the 100 block of Findley Square, but was upgraded when police learned the suspect was armed with a weapon.

When police arrived, they made an attempt to communicate with the individual to deescalate the situation. Several shots were fired inside the residence, causing police to take tactical cover.

The Hampton SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were activated, and were able to help two more people in the home escape safely.

When SWAT members entered the home, they found the male suspect and a female dead. Their identities are being withheld until next-of-kin has been identified.

Update: entry was made into residence and two deceased individuals were located inside. HPD remains on scene investigating. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 25, 2019

