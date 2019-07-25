Customer kills one of two people trying to rob Virginia Beach 7-Eleven, witnesses say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A customer inside a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven shot two people who were allegedly trying to rob the convenience store, killing one of them and injuring the other, according to what witnesses told News 3 reporter Samantha German.

According to police, the person injured at the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of S. Newtown Road was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition and the severity of their injuries are not known at this time.

One man dead and another victim badly injured in #VirginiaBeach. I just spoke to a couple of customers who were actually inside the 7 Eleven here on #Newtown Rd when the shooting happened. We have the details on @WTKR3. https://t.co/XPoWiVvp59 pic.twitter.com/0rLhPJKFoX — Samantha German (@samantha_german) July 25, 2019

More information to come as details are released by Virginia Beach officials.

This is the second deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Hampton Roads in the last two weeks. A Hampton 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at the convenience store on July 12.

