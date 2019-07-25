Customer kills one of two people trying to rob Virginia Beach 7-Eleven, witnesses say

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A customer inside a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven shot two people who were allegedly trying to rob the convenience store, killing one of them and injuring the other, according to what witnesses told News 3 reporter Samantha German.
According to police, the person injured at the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of S. Newtown Road was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition and the severity of their injuries are not known at this time.
More information to come as details are released by Virginia Beach officials.
This is the second deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Hampton Roads in the last two weeks. A Hampton 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at the convenience store on July 12.