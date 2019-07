Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Rob Gordon is a Hampton University alum and architect who spends his evenings doing comedy. He returned to Hampton Roads to perform with Quincy Carr (www.QuincyCarr.com) at the Quality Comedy Series and to bring some laughs to the studio.

Catch Rob and Quincy on July 25th at Dave and Busters in Virginia Beach starting at 8pm for a night of clean comedy.