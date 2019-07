NORFOLK, Va. – An 86-year-old man was seriously injured following a crash at 38th Street and Colley Avenue in Norfolk, the Norfolk Police Department said.

According to police, the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

Police said to expect delays and detours in the area as they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.