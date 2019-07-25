2 Sailors injured after crane falls on USS Gunston Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Sailors were injured Thursday morning after a shipyard crane boom fell onto the USS Gunston Hall.

The Sailors were both treated for minor injuries. Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy, said that initial assessments indicate minor damage to the ship.

The USS Gunston Hall is now in drydock at Colonna’s Shipyard conducting a maintenance availability.

There is no information on what caused the boom to fall.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.