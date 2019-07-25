2 Sailors injured after crane falls on USS Gunston Hall

Posted 9:55 am, July 25, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Sailors were injured Thursday morning after a shipyard crane boom fell onto the USS Gunston Hall.

The Sailors were both treated for minor injuries. Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy, said that initial assessments indicate minor damage to the ship.

The USS Gunston Hall is now in drydock at Colonna’s Shipyard conducting a maintenance availability.

There is no information on what caused the boom to fall.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.