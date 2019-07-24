Woman fighting for her life after being hit by trash truck in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Around 12:41 p.m., Newport News police and fire department officials responded to an auto pedestrian accident in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue.

Officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived on scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident was a trash truck and according to officials, the driver did remain on scene. Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

Oak Avenue is currently closed between 24th and 25th Street while officials investigate the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

