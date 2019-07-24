Woman fighting for her life after being hit by trash truck in Newport News

Posted 1:53 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, July 24, 2019

Photo Gallery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Around 12:41 p.m., Newport News police and fire department officials responded to an auto pedestrian accident in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue.

Officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived on scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident was a trash truck and according to officials, the driver did remain on scene. Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

Oak Avenue is currently closed between 24th and 25th Street while officials investigate the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.987912 by -76.403133.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.