× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool with lingering showers today, drier Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Drier and less humid to close out the week…

The strong Cold Front that brought us the nasty weather yesterday has officially moved offshore. With that said, it’ll be just close enough today to influence our weather, with lingering showers possible through this evening especially for those who are within 50 miles of the coast (30%). Skies will vary depending on location (due to the slow clearing) with more clouds along the coastline and sunshine breaking out inland. As for the temperatures… the cooler air has arrived. High temperatures today will be in the low 80s. It’ll only be a little muggy today.

The dry and less humid air takes over everywhere starting Thursday and Friday. We’ll enjoy below normal highs both days in the mid-80s and dew points will comfortably be in the low-to-mid 60s. Skies will be partly-to-mostly sunny and only a stray shower/storm will be possible (10%).

Heading into the weekend, High Pressure will hold strong with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Just like the end of the work week, the rain chances will be small both Saturday and Sunday (10%).

Today in Weather History

July 23

1998 – Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Chowan County

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized cloudiness and showers located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal boundary. A non-tropical low is expected to form along this boundary tonight or Thursday, and environmental conditions could support some subtropical or tropical development late this week while the disturbance meanders near the northwestern Gulf Coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.