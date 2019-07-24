× Virginia Beach pump company pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach company pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the Clean Water Act.

Records say that Forrest Sewer Pump Service, Inc., a family owned and operated business headquartered in Virginia Beach, violated the Clean Water Act in 2015 and 2016 by illegally discharging pollutants into unauthorized manholes and pump stations.

The court records indicate Forrest Sewer has been a Virginia licensed wastewater hauler and provider of sewer pumping services and grease hauling for more than 20 years.

Forrest Sewer maintained an industrial user wastewater discharge permit to discharge into the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) sewage treatment system. However, the records indicate that Forrest Sewer discharged at the unauthorized locations to, among other things, avoid paying dumping fees to HRSD.

The knowing introduction of trucked pollutants into undesignated locations is specifically prohibited by the CWA pretreatment prohibitions and the local HRSD Industrial Wastewater Discharge Regulations. Forrest Sewer was caught on video dumping the pollutants at an undesignated location in the Virginia Beach area.

Forrest Sewer faces a maximum sentence of five years of probation, as well as fine of up to $50,000 per day of violation for the Clean Water Act violations when sentenced on October 24. There is no further information at this time.