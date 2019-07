Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Battlestar Galactica" alumna Katee Sackhoff will be returning to space as Niko Breckinridge in the new science fiction series, "Another Life".  The show follows Niko as she searches for alien intelligence and faces unimaginable danger along the way.

Sackhoff joins us to talk more about her experiences and tells a little more about the show, available on Netflix starting July 25th.