Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for Hilton Beach in Newport News, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Bacteria results have shown to exceed safe levels.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.