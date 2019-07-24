Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

Posted 4:37 pm, July 24, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for Hilton Beach in Newport News, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Bacteria results have shown to exceed safe levels.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.