Summer brings influx of trauma patients to area hospitals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Summertime is in full swing, and unfortunately for area hospitals, that means an increase in trauma-related injuries.

Data from Sentara Healthcare for last year shows there were 14 water-related trauma cases, including boat and jet ski crashes and diving into shallow waters, at Sentara Norfolk General between June and August.

During that time period, there were 863 patients treated at the hospital’s trauma center, which is the only Level 1 trauma center in the region.

“There’s actually literature to support this. There is a seasonal variation in what we do. In the summertime months our volume definitely increases,” said Dr. Richard Myers, a Sentara Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon, in a release. “We see a variety of different things. We see an increase in motorcycle accidents, mopeds, and car accidents. Unfortunately, we see an increase in drunk driving accidents during the summertime months.”

Sentara doctors are reminding folks to take precautions when outdoors and enjoying themselves, as some trauma injuries can have lasting impacts.