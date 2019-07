PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the city Wednesday night.

The calls came in just before 10 p.m.

The department told News 3 two victims walked into Maryview Hospital, while the other walked into Fire Station 1.

It is unknown how old the victims are, and there is no information on their conditions at this time.

Police also did not say exactly where the shootings took place.

This is a developing story.

