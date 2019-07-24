Navy holds information technology career fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three Navy Commands will hold a career fair for information technology-related positions within the Navy August 8.

The Navy will be hiring for positions including data managers, data analytics, program analytics, system administrators and management analysts, with entry to mid-level positions available.

Representatives from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Information Warfare Canter and Naval Sea Systems Command will be present at the event to meet with attendees and answer questions.

Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes.

The fair will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center and will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Applicants can register for the fair by clicking here.